Leerink Partnrs Comments on AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AHCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $5,751,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

