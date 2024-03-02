Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of CLDX opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.41. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

