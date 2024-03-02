Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Purchases 992 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,082.70).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 243.10 ($3.08) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 759.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.40 ($3.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.27) to GBX 289 ($3.67) in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 304 ($3.86).

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.