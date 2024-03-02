LENSAR (LNSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNSR opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.38. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LENSAR during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LENSAR by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

