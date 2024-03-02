Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,646,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,834 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $49,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.2 %

LBTYK opened at $18.33 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBTYK

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.