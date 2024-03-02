Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.6 %

LINC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,072.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,085 shares of company stock worth $2,509,909 over the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $192,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

