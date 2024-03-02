Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 3.7 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
