Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Activity

LIND stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.89.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.