Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) versus NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Financial Comparison

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Lisata Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million ($7.70) -0.12 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$54.22 million ($2.68) -1.16

Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuBase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics and Lisata Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 383.87%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuBase Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -99.74% -60.13% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -36.16% -33.05%

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.