LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other LivePerson news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 354,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,728.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,899,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,821,112.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in LivePerson by 132.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

