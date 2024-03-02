LL Flooring (LL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring Price Performance

NYSE:LL opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

