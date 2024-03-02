Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE:L opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. Loews has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,612 shares of company stock worth $9,981,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

