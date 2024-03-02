Lowland (LON:LWI) Insider Tom Walker Purchases 40,000 Shares

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) insider Tom Walker bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,838.66).

Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £309.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3,816.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.05. Lowland has a one year low of GBX 103.25 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

