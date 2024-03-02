Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.21. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 98.38 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.78 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £197.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,245.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

