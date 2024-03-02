Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Macfarlane Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.58) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.78 ($1.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,245.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91.
About Macfarlane Group
