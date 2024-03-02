Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.58) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.78 ($1.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,245.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

