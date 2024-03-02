Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.16. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

