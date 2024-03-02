MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.50 on Friday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,042,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 336,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 500,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,494 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

