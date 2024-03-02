Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Marqeta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

