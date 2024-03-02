MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MXL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

