Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 63 ($0.80) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.
Mercia Asset Management Price Performance
Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £129.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.13. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.60 ($0.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Mercia Asset Management
