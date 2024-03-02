Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 63 ($0.80) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £129.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.13. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.60 ($0.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

