Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,605 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $41,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.