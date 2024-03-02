Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 249.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $717.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 521,350 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
