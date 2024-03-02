Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $7.67 Per Share

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $7.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.87. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $39.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $39.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.57 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,269.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,198.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,137.01. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

