MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives $14.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $961.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

