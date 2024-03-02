Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 20347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $913.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

