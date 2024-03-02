Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at New Street Research

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. New Street Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TIGO. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

