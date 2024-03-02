MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of MingZhu Logistics worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YGMZ opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

