Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206,471 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $39,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

