MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading 7.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $51.90. 39,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 438,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.