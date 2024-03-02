Morgan Stanley Upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to “Equal Weight”

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

AN stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $120.26 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

