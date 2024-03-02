National Bank Financial Weighs in on Colliers International Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

