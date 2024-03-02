National Bankshares Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.00 Price Target

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) received a C$2.00 price objective from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Calibre Mining

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,500 shares of company stock worth $40,004.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.