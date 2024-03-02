nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Get nCino alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

Insider Transactions at nCino

Institutional Trading of nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $175,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,228,467.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,700,000 after buying an additional 634,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $35.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.