NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 668941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VYX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.60.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.