Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $148.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

