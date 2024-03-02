Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 5.3 %

NEON opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.13. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

