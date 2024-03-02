NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $110.84 and last traded at $108.56, with a volume of 1985695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.12.

Get NetApp alerts:

The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Get Our Latest Report on NetApp

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.