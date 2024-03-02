New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.50. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. New York Community Bancorp traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 28543397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

