Nicole Piasecki Purchases 3,132 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.23) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($63,363.01).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 883.40 ($11.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,267 ($16.07). The company has a market cap of £37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,070.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,090.68.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.47) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.49) to GBX 1,400 ($17.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,192.50 ($15.13).

View Our Latest Analysis on BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.