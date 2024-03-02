Nicole Piasecki Purchases 3,132 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.23) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($63,363.01).
BAE Systems Price Performance
Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 883.40 ($11.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,267 ($16.07). The company has a market cap of £37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,070.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,090.68.
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
