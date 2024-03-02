Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Evercore ISI

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 2.2 %

NAT stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $868.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 366,761 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

