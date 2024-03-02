Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Nova Leap Health Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. Nova Leap Health Corp.

