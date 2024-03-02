Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NMAI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

