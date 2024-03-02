NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Insider Buys £18,200 in Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher James Belsham bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,084.73).
NWF Group Stock Performance
Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.21. The firm has a market cap of £88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.31 and a beta of 0.30. NWF Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.
NWF Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,076.92%.
About NWF Group
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
