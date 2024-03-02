Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

