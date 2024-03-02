OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

