Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

OLO Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OLO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $971.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OLO will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 14.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of OLO by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

