Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $67.40 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $750.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

