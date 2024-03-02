Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,312,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 761,907 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $12.18.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
