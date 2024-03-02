Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,312,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 761,907 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $12.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Opera Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opera by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

