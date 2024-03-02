OPKO Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPK)

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

OPKO Health Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OPK opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $767.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 216,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $201,051.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 351,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,841.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,393,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,041,069. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

