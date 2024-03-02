ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,839,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 262.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ORIX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

IX stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $106.35.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

