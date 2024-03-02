Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

